Kerala HC lifts stay on trial in harassment case involving actor Unni Mukundan

The Kerala High Court Thursday vacated an interim stay granted by it earlier on the trial proceedings in the lower court against Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan in a case of outraging the modesty of a woman.

The bench of Justice K Babu vacated the stay order issued in 2021 after the complainant woman submitted that the actor had misled the court saying that the case had been settled between the two parties. Mukundan had obtained the stay order on May 7, 2021, and he was then represented by advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who is now facing a police probe into the allegation that he had pocketed money from clients under the pretext of bribing judges to obtain favourable verdicts.

In 2021, while staying the proceedings in the magistrate court, the High Court bench of Justice Gopinath had said: “The learned counsel (Kidangoor) for the petitioner (actor Mukundan) submits that the second respondent (the woman) informed the petitioner that she does not intend to proceed with the complaint. Considering the fact that the proceedings were initiated on the basis of a private complaint and considering the entire facts and circumstances of the case, there will be an interim stay order as prayed for.’’ Since then, the court has been extending the stay order.

While hearing the petition of the complainant, the High Court said if the allegations of the false claim of settlement between the two parties are true, the act of Mukundan would amount to forgery, which is a criminal offence. The court directed Mukundan to submit a counter affidavit on the allegation that a forged settlement document was furnished in the court in 2021. The court posted the matter to February 17.

Advocate Kidangoor, who had quit as the president of the High Court Advocates Association on Wednesday in the wake of the alleged bribery scandal, did not appear for the case. Kidangoor later said the complainant woman had sent him an email saying that she was not interested to proceed with the case. That document was produced in the court, he said.

According to the case registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC, the alleged incident took place in 2017.