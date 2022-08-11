Kerala High Court asks ED why it needs details of Thomas Isaac’s personal assets in KIIFB case: ‘He has right to privacy’

August 11, 2022 3:57:27 pm
The Kerala High Court Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) why it had sought details of the personal assets of former state finance minister Thomas Isaac for a probe into the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and noted he has a “right to privacy”.
A bench of Justice V G Arun made the oral observation while considering a petition moved by Isaac against the ED summons asking him to appear before it Thursday (August 11) in connection with the probe into the alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations in KIIFB, the state government’s flagship entity for infrastructure development projects.
The court also said Isaac need not appear before the ED till next Wednesday as it posted his petition for further hearing on the same day.
The senior CPI(M) leader, who had been KIIFB’s vice-chairman as the Kerala finance minister during the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) previous regime between 2016 and 2021, in his petition, stated that the ED had sought details of his assets, both movable and immovable, as well as of his family. The central agency had also demanded that he furnish income tax returns and details of financial transactions, he said in the plea.
Subscriber Only Stories
The court said Isaac has a right to privacy and that cannot be breached without following the procedure established by law.
Seeking an explanation from the ED, the court said: “At the first instance, at the preliminary stage itself, can you ask for all these details? What is the material before you to decide that all these materials should be produced? I want an answer as to why you need all these documents,’’ the court observed.
The ED informed the court that Isaac was served notice not as an accused, but as a witness. It wanted Isaac to cooperate with the probe and turn up before the investigating officer.
Earlier, the ED had registered a case and had served notices to the top KIIFB officials. The case is related to FEMA violations in connection with KIIFB raising Rs 2,150 crore masala bonds listed on the London Stock Exchange. Prima facie, there are violations of FEMA, according to the ED.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Kerala High Court asks ED why it needs details of Thomas Isaac’s personal assets in KIIFB case: ‘He has right to privacy’
AI does not have thoughts, no matter what you think
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
Nna Thaan Case Kodu movie review: In the Kunchacko Boban courtroom drama, victory seems like a defeat
CSK-owned franchise ropes in Faf du Plessis as marquee signing for upcoming CSA T20 League
OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM variant to go on sale from August 16: Check details
Apple ramps up its in-house podcasting efforts with studio deal
Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar’s political drama
Over 4,000 beagles destined for drug experiments finding new homes
‘Think outside the box’: Anand Mahindra’s tweet is a clever message
Almatti dam water discharge raised to two lakh cusecs
Motorola G62 5G launched in India, starts at Rs 17,999