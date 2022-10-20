scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Kerala High Court cancels anticipatory bail to activist Civic Chandran

Civic Chandran was named in two sexual harassment cases in Kozhikode early this year. The cases hit the headlines following the Kozhikode district sessions judge’s controversial observations while granting Chandran anticipatory bail.

Writer and social activist Civic Chandran (Photo: IE Malayalam)

The Kerala High Court on Thursday cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to author and social activist Civic Chandran in a case pertaining to the alleged sexual harassment of a Dalit woman.

The high court acted upon petitions moved by the state government and the complainant woman, who challenged the order of the Kozhikode district sessions court granting anticipatory bail to Chandran in August this year. The high court said that if Chandran is arrested, he should be produced before a court, which in turn, should consider his bail application on the same day.

The district judge S Krishna Kumar had said that the offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will not prima facie stand against the accused because it is “highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is a member of Scheduled Caste”. The district court further said, “In order to attract the offence under the Act, it has to be established that the act of the accused was with the knowledge that the victim belonged to a member of SC/ST.”

While granting anticipatory bail to Chandran in the second sexual harassment case, the district court had once again made certain controversial observations. The court said, “In order to attract Section 354 A (sexual harassment), there must be physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures. There must be a demand or request for sexual favours. There must be a sexually coloured remark. The photographs produced with the anticipatory bail application by the accused reveal that the complainant herself is exposing to dresses which are sexually provocative. Section 354 A will not prima facie stand against the accused.”

The observations had sparked outrage in the state, leading to the transfer of the judge. Kumar, however, challenged the transfer in the high court, which recently stayed the order.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 12:50:47 pm
