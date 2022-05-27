scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Kerala High Court grants bail to PC George in Hindu Mahasammelan hate speech case

George was arrested on Wednesday from a police station in Kochi, where he had turned up as part of the investigation into another hate speech he allegedly delivered at a temple festival in violation of the bail conditions in the original case.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: May 27, 2022 3:41:01 pm
A magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram cancelled George’s bail after the prosecution told the court that he had violated the bail conditions by allegedly delivering another hate speech at the temple festival in Kochi. (File)

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to senior politician PC George, who had been in judicial custody since Thursday after a court cancelled the bail granted to him in a hate speech case pertaining to the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan held in the Kerala capital last month.

On Wednesday, George was taken into police custody from a police station in Kochi, where he had turned up as part of the investigation into another hate speech he had allegedly delivered at a temple festival early this month.

A magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram cancelled George’s bail after the prosecution told the court that he had violated the bail conditions by allegedly delivering another hate speech at the temple festival in Kochi. George was then arrested and taken to Thiruvananthapuram, where he was produced before the court.

On April 29, addressing the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan in Thiruvananthapuram, George alleged that restaurants run by Muslims used “some kind of drops” that caused impotence. He also talked of “love jihad” and an “agenda to establish a Muslim country” by “sterilising men and women [of other faith]”.

