Kerala HC stays arrest of judge whose son is charged with fatal Mercedes accident

The Kerala High Court has stayed the arrest of an additional district judge booked after a Mercedes-Benz driven by his minor son fatally knocked down a scooter rider. The order came after the judge sought anticipatory bail.

The judge was booked under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, after his 17-year-old son was apprehended on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 105 of the BNS) and under relevant sections of the MV Act dealing with rash and negligent driving without a valid licence. The incident, which claimed the life of a 55-year-old eatery owner, occurred in the early hours of October 24 under Kochi city police limits.