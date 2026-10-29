Kerala HC stays arrest of judge whose son is charged with fatal Mercedes accident

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- Kerala High Court
The Kerala High Court has stayed the arrest of an additional district judge booked after a Mercedes-Benz driven by his minor son fatally knocked down a scooter rider. The order came after the judge sought anticipatory bail.
The judge was booked under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, after his 17-year-old son was apprehended on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 105 of the BNS) and under relevant sections of the MV Act dealing with rash and negligent driving without a valid licence. The incident, which claimed the life of a 55-year-old eatery owner, occurred in the early hours of October 24 under Kochi city police limits.
The judge, who presides over a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, moved the High Court a day after a special police team questioned him for several hours on Wednesday. He sought anticipatory bail at a time when disciplinary action against him is under consideration by the High Court.
In his petition, the judge argued that he was unaware that his minor son had left home in the luxury car and had never allowed him to drive without a licence. Referring to his visit to the local police station, where his son was in custody, the judge said he had gone to meet him as a parent.
In his anticipatory bail plea, the judge also pointed out that he had cooperated with the probe.
The accident and allegations that attempts were made to shield the accused have triggered outrage in Kerala. The Home Department has transferred city police commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar and suspended four police personnel, including the SHO of Cheranalloor police station, where the incident took place.
On Wednesday, the prosecution petitioned the district sessions court seeking cancellation of the juvenile’s bail. The victim’s family has also been impleaded in the matter and has approached the High Court seeking the judge’s suspension from service.