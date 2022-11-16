Kerala HC stays criminal proceedings against Sunny Leone in 2019 cheating case

The Kerala High court on Wednesday stayed the criminal proceedings against actor Sunny Leone in a cheating case that was registered against her in 2019.

The case was registered against Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and an employee of hers, following a complaint by an event management company. The company alleged that the actor had failed to attend Valentine’s Day function in Kochi in 2019, after accepting a payment of around Rs 29 lakh.

While the organisers had maintained that the former Big Boss contestant had not turned up for the function, Leone has stated that she had come twice and the event was not held.

Though the function had to be postponed several times, it was finally scheduled to be held at Adlux International Convention Center in Angamally near Kochi.

Leone had reportedly stated that the programme had been rescheduled several times by the organisers and it was not due to her inconvenience and a balance amount of Rs 12 lakh was still due to her.

(With inputs from Bar & Bench)