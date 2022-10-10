Kerala HC restrains ED from issuing summons to ex-minister, KIIFB officials for 2 months

Kerala high court on Monday restrained the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from issuing further summons to former state finance minister T M Thomas Isaac and executives of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for two months, in connection with a probe on the issuance of masala bonds by the state entity.

The bench of Justice V G Arun issued the directive upon a plea moved by Isaac and KIIFB opposing the probe into its financial transactions. However, the court said the ED investigation cannot be interdicted.

“Although the probe by the ED is not liable to be interdicted, there is no justification for petitioners being repeatedly summoned by ED officials. Issuance of further summons to the petitioners shall be kept on hold for two months,’’ said the court, posting the matter for further hearing on November 15.

ED had registered a case related to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations in connection with KIIFB raising Rs 2,150 crore masala bonds listed on the London Stock Exchange. Prima facie, there are violations of FEMA, according to the ED.

Earlier, ED had told the court that Isaac was not cooperating with the probe into the financial transactions of KIIFB. ED had said Isaac was trying to stay away from the investigation, making baseless allegations against the ED, trying to flee from the jurisdiction of the central agency and stall the probe.

The senior CPI(M) leader served as KIIFB’s vice-chairman during his tenure as Kerala’s finance minister during the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) previous regime between 2016 and 2021.