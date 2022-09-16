Kerala High Court stays transfer of judge who made ‘sexually provocative dresses’ remark

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday, in an interim order, stayed the transfer of the Kozhikode district sessions judge, who had recently made a controversial observation that the sexual harassment offence would not stand when the woman was wearing “sexually provocative dresses”.

The high court was acting upon a petition moved by district judge S Krishna Kumar, who had challenged a single bench order upholding his transfer. Kumar had been transferred as the presiding officer at Kollam labour court in the wake of his controversial observations in two orders granting anticipatory bail to writer and social critic Civic Chandran in two sexual harassment cases.

Kumar had said that the punitive action would hit the morale of judicial officers and deter them from taking free and fair decisions on cases which come up for their consideration.

In his appeal before the division bench, the judicial officer had challenged the single bench stand that transfer norms are only guidelines and that it would not confer any right on the transferred employee. He said his transfer was not in the interest of the administration of justice.

Kumar’s remarks in the anticipatory bail orders drew widespread condemnation and sparked protests in Kerala.