Kerala HC division bench hears appeal against order upholding transmission ban imposed on MediaOne

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday heard an appeal against an order by the court’s single-judge bench upholding the transmission ban imposed on Malayalam news channel MediaOne TV by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly then posted the appeal for final orders without specifying a date.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who appeared for MediaOne TV, had sought a final disposal of the appeal rather than an interim order. Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi appeared for the Union government.

On February 8, the single-judge bench of Justice N Nagaresh had upheld the ban on the channel imposed by the I&B ministry. The I&B ministry did not renew the transmission licence of the channel after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs refused to give security clearance to the channel, citing “security reasons”. After perusing through files submitted by the MHA, the single-judge bench had observed that there were materials and intelligence reports supporting the ban on the channel.

In its appeal, MediaOne TV said the government cited threat to national security as a ruse to cancel the channel’s license. The channel had been airing for more than a decade, it said, and until now, “no proceedings were initiated against the channel for any contravention of law, and the deplorable fact is that a show cause notice (on why licence should not be revoked) was issued only when the appellant sought renewal of its licence. It is without any genuine cause that the license is revoked, putting the lives of 350 staff of the channel in turmoil”.

MediaOne TV also submitted that judicial approval of the ban would injure the Constitution and stifle fundamental rights. “[In] yesteryears, the government was tolerant to fair criticism, but the recent trend is alarming as it chokes the freedom of press and right to speech,” it said. It added that now “no news channel will dare to broadcast any programme against the sweet will of the government as it may not be inconvenient for the government to forbid the channel by managing intelligence reports and other materials.”