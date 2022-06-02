Kerala HC extends interim protection from arrest to Malayalam actor Vijay Babu

The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been booked in a rape case, till June 7.

Babu, who has been accused of raping a woman actor, had fled the country fearing arrest after the Kochi city police registered a case against him. He returned to Kochi on Wednesday, a day after the high court granted him protection from arrest. Babu faces another case for revealing the identity of the woman actor on social media.

Considering Babu’s anticipatory bail plea again on Thursday, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas extended the interim protection from arrest till June 7, when the plea would be taken up again.

On Wednesday, Babu turned up before the police for questioning and said that he only had a consensual relation with the woman actor. He alleged that the woman actor had turned against him after she failed to get roles in films. Earlier, while seeking anticipatory bail, Babu had furnished details of social media chats to substantiate his argument.

“I have faith in the judicial system. I will prove my innocence in court. I will cooperate with the probe,” Babu had said after reaching Kochi on Wednesday.

Over the last month, the Kerala police have been exerting pressure on Babu to appear before them. Last week, the external affairs ministry had cancelled his passport at the behest of the Kerala Police, which had issued an ultimatum to the actor. When the police said they would issue a red-corner notice against him, Babu allegedly moved to a country that did not share an extradition treaty with India.

On April 27, the Kochi city police had registered a case against Babu on charges of sexually assaulting a woman actor. Hours after the case was registered, Babu revealed the name of the actor on social media and claimed that he was the real victim.