scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Kerala HC dismisses bail plea of woman accused in human sacrifice case

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the plea for bail moved by Laila Bhagawal Singh, one of the three accused in the case, her lawyer said.

Laila, one of the accused in the Elanthoor 'human sacrifice' case, being produced at court, in Kochi, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Kerala HC dismisses bail plea of woman accused in human sacrifice case
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of the woman accused in the sensational human sacrifice case in which two women were allegedly killed in a brutal manner.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the plea for bail moved by Laila Bhagawal Singh, one of the three accused in the case, her lawyer said.

Details of the order are not available at present.

Besides her, the other two accused are Bhagawal Singh, her husband and also a massage therapist, along with Mohammed
Shafi, a history-sheeter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

According to the police remand report, the victims were not only killed, their bodies were mutilated and chopped into pieces.

The chopped body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple’s house at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district on October 11, 2022.

The first woman went missing on September 26 and the probe led to Shafi.

On further interrogating him, police found that the trio had earlier murdered the second victim in a similar manner in June last year.

Advertisement

Both women — Roslin and Padma — sold lottery tickets to earn a living, police had said.

According to the remand report, Roslin was persuaded by prime accused Shafi after promising Rs 10 lakh to act in a porn film and brought to the crime site. The report also said it was Laila who murdered her.

Padma, who went missing in September, was offered Rs 15,000 for sex and lured to the couple’s home by Shafi, according to the report.

Advertisement

While investigating Padma’s disappearance, police found Shafi’s involvement which led them to the couple. Only thereafter did the police come to know about the murder of Roslin in June by the trio.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 12:45 IST
Next Story

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Final result for round 2 declared; check details

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close