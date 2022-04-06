Kerala HC awards Rs 2.5-lakh aid each to two Kollam men

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to pay Rs 2.5 lakh each to two Kollam residents who were jailed after excise officials arrested them in false Abkari cases. The court also directed the state government to revisit the searches, seizures, arrests and investigations done in all the Abkari cases over the past five years and submit an action-taken report in six months.

The court also took note of the high percentage of independent witnesses turning hostile in Abkari cases. The bench of Justice P V Kunhikrishnan directed the Chief Secretary to appoint a suitable person for studying the Abkari cases and submit an action-taken report to the court within six months. The court was disposing of two pleas in which the petitioners were arrested by excise officials and confined to judicial custody.

The court also ordered the government to compensate the petitioners within two months and recover the said money from the officials responsible for the illegal arrest and detention of the petitioners, after giving them an opportunity of hearing.

One of the petitioners, A B Anilkumar was arrested by the excise officials in 2004 and he stayed in jail for 55 days, while R Prakash was arrested in 2006 and spent 76 days in jail. They were subsequently found to be innocent. In 2010 and 2011, they moved the high court, seeking compensation from the state for the infringement of their fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

On high number of independent witnesses turning hostile, the court said: “There may be several reasons for the hostile attitude of the independent witnesses, but when the independent witnesses turn hostile in almost all cases, this is of serious concern.” “Therefore, the manner in which the searches, seizures and investigations of Abkari cases are conducted in the state is to be revisited by the government/legislature by conducting an appropriate study or inquiry, and based on the same, if necessary, should make appropriate amendment in the Abkari Act,” the court said.