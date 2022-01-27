Kerala HC acquits two in 2006 Kozhikode twin blasts

Nazir, who has been convicted in Kerala’s terror recruitment case of 2008, and his relative Shafaz had approached the High Court against the NIA court verdict in 2011.

A division bench of Kerala high court Thursday acquitted suspected LeT militant Tadiyantavade Nazir and his relative, who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case related to low-intensity twin blasts in Kozhikode in 2006.

Nazir, who has been convicted in Kerala’s terror recruitment case of 2008, and his relative Shafaz had approached the High Court against the NIA court verdict in 2011. The NIA, which took over the probe from Kerala police, had claimed that Nazir and other accused had conspired and executed the blasts in Kozhikode.

Nazir had been involved in several terror-related cases in Kerala and Karnataka. He had been identified as one of the key figures behind the case related to the recruitment of Kerala youths for terror training in Kashmir. In 2013, the NIA court had sentenced him to life imprisonment in connection with the terror recruitment case.