Kerala govt to open schools in phases from Nov

The Kerala government on Saturday decided to reopen schools from November 1 in a phased manner as it claimed that Covid-19 cases were slowly stabilising in the state. Primary classes up to 7th standard and higher secondary classes would commence initially.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said experts have recommended primary schools open first. “All classes would commence from November 15. The education and health departments should jointly make arrangements to reopen schools. Steps should be taken to reinstate health programme in schools. Special masks for children should be made ready in schools and steps should be taken to prevent spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The decision to reopen schools, which have been closed since March, 2020, was taken after the Supreme Court allowed the state government to conduct offline examinations for Class 11.