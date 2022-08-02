Monsoon fury: Kerala govt sounds red alert in 8 districts

With the Met department predicting heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall in most parts of Kerala, the state government Tuesday sounded a red alert in eight out of 14 districts for next three days. Elsewhere in Kerala, heavy-to-very heavy rain has been predicted on these days.

Red alert has been declared in central and north Kerala districts, which have already been battered by incessant rain since Sunday. Official reports quoted 12 deaths in the latest bout of heavy monsoon rain since Sunday; three of them in landslides in Kannur, Kottayam and Idukki districts. Two fishermen have been reported missing at Chavakkad in Thrissur.

Tourist destinations have been closed, fishermen warned against venturing into sea and night-time travelling to hilly regions restricted as part of precautionary steps. As many as 757 people have been shifted to 47 temporary relief camps.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday said the Met department warning should be taken seriously. In the districts where the red alert has been sounded, extremely heavy rain up to 200mm in 24 hours is predicted. Such continued heavy downpour has potential to wreak havoc, he said.

As per the report of the Central Water Commission, water level in five rivers has crossed the danger mark. They include Pamba and Manimala, which had overflowed during the devastating floods of 2018 leaving a trail of destruction.

Nine units of NDRF, two units of Defence Security Corps and one column of Army have been deployed in various districts, mainly in central and northern regions.

In Idukki, Irrigation minister Roshi Augustine said the ban on night-time travelling would be strictly enforced considering the hilly terrain of the district. “Water level in Idukki and Mullaperiyar dams has not reached alarming levels. Officials have been asked to ensure the safety of plantation workers who live in layams (settlements).”

In Thrissur, after a meeting of the district disaster management authority, Revenue Minister K Rajan said people living on the banks of Chalakudy river would be evacuated as water level went up. During the floods of 2018, the Chalakudy region had been devastated and hence all precautionary steps would be taken, he said.