Kerala govt removes Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as Kalamandalam chancellor

The CPM-led Kerala government on Thursday removed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed-to-be university set up for the preservation and promotion of the traditional performing arts of the state.

The governor was made chancellor through an executive order in 2015, and the removal was very easy for the government, which is locked in a tussle with Khan.

The government has decided to issue an ordinance to remove the governor as chancellor of 14 universities in the state. Legislation is required to remove the governor as chancellor because the Acts related to the universities were passed by the Assembly.

As per an order issued by the cultural affairs department, the governance and management of Kerala Kalamandalam shall be in accordance with the decision of the state government. It said the chancellor shall be an eminent person in the field of art and culture to be appointed by the sponsoring body, which is the government. The tenure of the chancellor would be five years from the day of his or her assuming office, and the chancellor would be eligible for reappointment for a second term provided he or she has not attained the age of 75.

At present Khan, by virtue of his office, is the chancellor and the cultural affairs minister is the pro-chancellor of Kalamandalam. The governor was made the chancellor through a government order, which has now been amended to the effect that “chancellor means the chancellor appointed by the sponsoring body’’, which is the state government.