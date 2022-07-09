scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Kerala govt reallocates Cheriyan’s portfolios to 3 ministers

According to the government sources, the Chief Minister made a recommendation to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in this connection, who approved the government decision.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
July 9, 2022 1:13:20 pm
Saji Cheriyan had on Wednesday announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks against the Constitution. (File photo)

The Kerala government has reassigned the portfolios held by CPI(M) MLA Saji Cheriyan, who resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet over his controversial remarks against the Constitution, among three other ministers.

Cooperation and Registration Minister V N Vasavan will hold the Cultural Affairs portfolio, PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, also the son-in-law of the Chief Minister, has been allocated the Youth Affairs portfolio while Sports and Waqf Minister V Abdurahiman received the Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Fisheries University.

Besides his existing portfolios, Vasavan was also entrusted with the additional responsibilities of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board, held by Cheriyan.

According to the government sources, the Chief Minister made a recommendation to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in this connection, who approved the government decision.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy povertyPremium
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy poverty

As per the Gazette notification issued on Friday, Khan reassigned and allotted the business of the government among the three ministers in addition to their existing portfolios.

Read also |Constitution endorses exploitation and loot of common people: Kerala minister Saji Cherian

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday made it clear that the party state secretariat did not take up any discussion on the induction of a new minister in Cheriyan’s place and a decision in this regard was to be taken by the Chief Minister.

Saji Cheriyan had on Wednesday announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks against the Constitution.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement