Sunday, July 31, 2022

Kerala govt promoting denial of religion at schools: IUML MLA

Addressing a state conference of Muslim Students Federation, the student wing of IUML, in Kozhikode, M K Muneer said the government has already made a plan to bring denial of religion in the name of gender-neutral uniform.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
July 31, 2022 11:42:25 pm
Referring to the introduction of trousers and shirts for girl students at a few schools in Kerala last year, as part of gender-neutral uniform, Muneer said such steps would only promote male dominance. (Photo: Facebook)

SENIOR UDF leader and IUML legislator M K Muneer on Sunday said the state government is promoting denial of religion at schools under the pretext of gender natural uniform for girls.

Addressing a state conference of Muslim Students Federation, the student wing of IUML, in Kozhikode, Muneer said the government has already made a plan to bring denial of religion in the name of gender-neutral uniform.

Referring to the introduction of trousers and shirts for girl students at a few schools in Kerala last year, as part of gender-neutral uniform, Muneer said such steps would only promote male dominance. “This is an act of discrimination towards girls. Why not a churidar suitable for boys. Why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cannot wear saree and blouse during his journeys, instead of his wife wearing pants,’’ he said.

He said a new school curriculum is ready for debate. It suggests equality for both girls and boys. In the name of gender neutrality, girls and boys would have to use the same wash rooms in schools.

Last year, a government higher secondary school at Balussery in Kozhikode had introduced gender-neutral uniforms for both boys and girls. Accordingly, girls were allowed to wear the same purple trousers and striped white-and-blue shirts as the boys in their classes. When Muslim organisations protested, the school allowed girls to wear full sleeve shirts. Later, a few schools also followed suit.

