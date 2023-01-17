Kerala govt makes masks must in public coronavirus

scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Kerala govt makes masks must in public

In its order, dated January 12, the state government has also directed shops, theatres and organisers of various events to ensure facilities for people to wash their hands and use sanitisers.

It also issued directions for effective measures to maintain social distancing.
THE KERALA government has issued orders making wearing of face masks and use of sanitisers mandatory for people in all public places, workplaces and gatherings.

It also issued directions for effective measures to maintain social distancing.

The state health department’s gazette notification, which came into immediate effect, was publicised on Monday by the Chief Minister’s Office. The order will remain in force for 30 days, it said.

Last month, the health department had sounded an alert in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in China and other countries. A decision was taken to increase testing and focus on genomic sequencing of positive samples to detect new variants.

Government sources said the orders had been issued as a precautionary measure, as Covid still remains a threat to public health. The state reported 32 new cases on Sunday.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 01:40 IST
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point

Best of Express
