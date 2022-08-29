scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Kerala Govt has given temple boards aid worth Rs 229 crore: temple affairs minister informs Assembly

Radhakrishnan said, of these allocations, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which runs the Sabarimala temple among other places of worship in Southern Kerala, had got the aid of Rs 120 crore.

Radhakrishnan said the state government has also given directions to temple boards to develop vacant lands in temples for commercial ventures, including farming. (ANI)

The Kerala Government Monday informed the Legislative Assembly it has given financial assistance of Rs 229 crore to various temple boards in the state during the recent years of crisis.

This comes after a video of former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra surfaced on social media, in which she can be heard saying that Communist governments want to take control of Hindu temples because of the revenue they generate.

Answering a written question from four CPI(M) legislators, State Temple Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan told the Assembly the government had given an assistance of Rs 165 crore to the Travancore Devaswom Board, Cochin Devaswom Board, Malabar Devaswom Board, and Koodalmanikyam Devaswom Board to tide over the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic and floods of 2018.

Radhakrishnan said, of these allocations, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which runs the Sabarimala temple among other places of worship in Southern Kerala, had got the aid of Rs 120 crore.

That apart, the minister said after the present LDF regime assumed office in May 2021, the Travancore Devaswom Board was given a grant-in-aid of Rs 20 crore and the Malabar Devaswom Board Rs 44 crore.

Radhakrishnan said the state government has also given directions to temple boards to develop vacant lands in temples for commercial ventures, including farming.

The minister said the government has taken steps to meet the additional financial burden caused by the hike in the salary of employees and dearness allowances of pensioners at the Travancore Devaswom Board.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:53:24 pm
