Kerala govt clears BJP man as Governor aide; with dissent

BJP STATE committee member Hari S Kartha was on Monday appointed as the additional personal assistant for Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Accepting the proposal from the Governor, the CPI(M)-led state government registered its dissent, saying such an appointment of a political leader in Raj Bhavan is unprecedented.

This comes a week after the Governor gave assent for a controversial Ordinance, which dilutes the Kerala Lokayukta’s powers. The Governor signed the Ordinance three weeks after a recommendation from state Cabinet.

The appointment may trigger heat as Opposition Congress has alleged “quid pro quo between government and Governor on many issues”.

The general administration department, in its order appointing Kartha, said, “There is no precedent of appointing of persons who are actively involved in politics or who owe allegiance to political parties or organisations… in the Raj Bhavan and it is desirable to adhere to the prevailing norms.” It said the government accepted the proposal only because the Governor expressed his desire to appoint Kartha.