Kerala Governor’s showcause notice: HC grants V-Cs time till Nov 7 to submit reply

Kerala High Court on Thursday granted time till November 7 to Vice-Chancellors (VC) of eight universities in Kerala to submit their reply to the showcause notice served to them by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

On October 24, Khan served notice show cause notices to the 8 V-Cs for their legal right to remain in office. The V-Cs were asked to respond by November 3. Prior to the show cause notice, Khan had issued a directive to all V-Cs to quit their office instantly. The V-Cs then moved court.

On Thursday, the V-Cs wanted more time to file their explanations challenging the show cause notice. Subsequently, the bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran extended them time till November 7. The court will consider the matter on November 8.