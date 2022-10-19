Kerala: Governor’s powers very limited, says Pinarayi on Khan warning

The powers of Governors are “limited” and they have to take decisions as per the advice of chief ministers, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday, in a retort to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s recent warning to remove ministers “who lower the dignity” of his office.

“If someone declares that he would act contrary to the Constitution and the existing legal system, and move in that direction, that cannot be stated to be valid,” Vijayan said at a press conference.

In a tweet posted by the Raj Bhavan spokesperson a few days ago, Khan had said that the CM and the Council of Ministers have “every right to advise the Governor” but statements of individual ministers “which lower the dignity of the office of the Governor can invite action, including withdrawal of pleasure.”

Khan’s tweet had come after Kerala Higher Education Minister Prof R Bindu issued a statement saying everyone was “bound by their Constitutional duties”. The statement was seen in the context of Khan not yet having given his assent to the University (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed on September 1.

At the press conference, Vijayan quoted Dr B R Ambedkar and said that the discretionary powers of the Governor “are very limited”. “In the case between Delhi and Lt Governor, the SC ruled that Governor has to act as per the advice of Cabinet,” he said.