Kerala Governor writes to CM, ‘wants to quit’ as chancellor of universities

In protest against alleged political interference, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan this week wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing his intention to vacate as the chancellor of the universities, Raj Bhavan sources said.

They said on Friday the Governor wrote to the CM on December 8, and conciliatory attempts by the government have been unsuccessful. “He (Khan) has informed the CM it was impossible for him to continue and perform as the chancellor of the universities due to political interference,” the sources cited above said.

They added that among the reasons Khan made the move is the re-appointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Gopinath Ravindran. Another issue was the amendment in the University Act regarding the appointment of University Appellate Authority, which divested the Governor of some of his powers.