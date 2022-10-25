scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Kerala Governor vs university V-Cs: LDF to take out marches across the state

LDF convener E P Jayarajan said there is a need for mass resistance against the Sangh Parivar move to destroy Kerala’s higher education sector. Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called on CPI(M) veteran and former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan who turned 99 last week.

CPI (M) flag, CPI(M) protestsThe CPI(M) has been projecting Governor’s interventions in the affairs of the universities in the state as part of a larger RSS agenda to saffronize higher education sector and to shatter the autonomy of the universities.(Representational/Express Photo by K Babeesh)

As a run-up to the proposed protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in front of the Raj Bhavan on November 15, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) would take out marches across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

LDF convener and CPI(M) central committee member E P Jayarajan Tuesday said the marches would be taken out in protest against the Governor’s directive to the V-Cs of nine universities in Kerala to submit their resignations.

“Kerala is fighting against the Sangh Parivar agenda in the higher education sector. To weaken this fight, the Governor is working against the state’s higher education sector at the behest of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). A mass resistance against the Sangh Parivar move to destroy the state’s higher education sector is the need of the hour,” he said.

As the tussle between the Governor and the state government hit a new high, the LDF announced a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan on November 15. The protest meeting in front of Raj Bhavan would be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CPI(M) has been projecting the Governor’s interventions in the affairs of the universities in the state as part of a larger RSS agenda to saffronize the higher education sector in the state and to shatter the autonomy of the universities.

Two days ago, the Governor had directed the V-Cs of nine universities to tender their resignation before Monday noon, but the V-Cs got a reprieve from the Kerala High Court, which stayed the directive till the Governor took a final decision on November 3. The Governor had served notices on the VCs to put in their papers based on last week’s Supreme Court order, which nullified the appointment of the V-C of Kerala Technological University (KTU) as it was against the UGC norms.

The term of Kerala University V-C Dr Mahadevan Pillai, however, ended Monday. Subsequently, the Governor handed over the charges to Dr Mohanan Kunnumal, the V-C of Kerala University of Health Sciences. After the apex court nullified the appointment of Dr M S Rajasree, KTU V-C, the state government has recommended that Dr Saji Gopinath, V-C of Kerala Digital University, be handed over the charge. However, the Governor is yet to issue orders attesting to the government recommendation.

Meanwhile, Khan Tuesday called on CPI(M) veteran and former chief minister V S Achuthanandan who turned 99 last week.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 02:16:51 pm
SC notice to Centre on plea against supply of electoral roll to candidates

