Kerala governor hits out at Muslim cleric for ‘insulting’ Class X girl student

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday questioned the state’s silence on a recent incident in which a minor Muslim girl was insulted by a prominent cleric for having stepped on to a public stage to receive an award.

“If it would have become a protest, then possibly I would not have commented upon it. I regret that the kind of reaction that should have come from a society like Kerala, which is known for gender equality, which is known for protecting the dignity and honour of women…if that protest had come, possibly there would have been no need for me to speak,” Khan told the media.

Two days ago, a video from Malappuram showed Sunni Muslim scholar M T Abdulla Musaliyar publicly scolding organisers of a madrassa function after they invited a girl, a Class X student, to the stage for receiving an award.

“She was wearing a hijab. Then why were they insulting her? Because, your ultimate purpose is not hijab. They are the people who are responsible for creating Islamophobia. I have a fear that if they had an upper hand, they would have imposed their code on every woman,” the governor said, criticising the clerics.

Khan said there is a conspiracy to push women back into the four walls of their house and foreclose their career ambitions, so that they lose interest in education and imprison themselves inside their homes.

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday suo motu registered a case over the incident. The commission also sought reports from Malappuram district child protection officer as well as the secretary of clerics body Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board, which regulates madrassa education in Kerala. Musaliyar is a senior functionary of the board.

During the inauguration of a madrassa building at Ramapuram in Malappuram district, one of the organisers called Mashida P V on stage to receive an award. The dais had several Muslims scholars, including Abdulla Musaliyar. After Indian Union Muslim League leader Panakkad Sayed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal handed over a memento to the girl, Musaliyar turned against one of the organisers. “Who told you to invite the tenth standard girl to the stage…If you call (such girls) again…. I will show you…Don’t call such girls to here… Don’t you know the decision of Samastha? Did you call her…Please ask the parent to come to the stage” asked Musaliyar, a senior functionary of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board, which regulates madrassa education in Kerala.

The person, who invited the girl to the stage, looked visibly upset. He said that he had already told his daughter not to come to the stage. While the others on the dais did not intervene, the incident evoked widespread protest on social media.

The Samastha Kerala Jemiyyathul Ulama is a prominent scholars’ body, which is close to Indian Union Muslim League, a Congress ally in Kerala. Neither the CPI(M) nor its youth outfit DYFI have spoken out against the cleric. However, opposition leader V D Satheesan and BJP state president K Surendran flayed the cleric’s stand.