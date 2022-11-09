Amid repeated spats, Kerala to bring in ordinance to remove Governor as state varsities’ chancellor

Kerala Cabinet Wednesday decided to bring in legislation to take away the role of chancellor of universities from the governor. As the tussle between Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government escalated in recent months over the administration of universities, the ruling CPI(M) had last week decided to explore all options to reign in the incumbent Governor.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to bring in an amendment to the University Act to remove the Governor as the chancellor of all universities in Kerala. At present, the Governor is the chancellor of all universities in the state. The Government is mulling making educational experts or cabinet members chancellor of the universities.

Last week, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had stated that the government would go to any extent in the fight against the Governor. The party is of the view that in many states, including those run by the BJP, governors are not the ex-officio chancellor of the universities.

The state government is also banking upon the recommendations of Kerala State University Law Reforms Commission, which in 2022, had pointed out the state government can relook into the existing practice of designating the Governor as ex-officio Chancellor of universities. The report had also pointed out that there is no compulsion on the State Government or the State Legislative Assembly to retain the present position.

Early this year, Khan had expressed his desire to quit as the chancellor of the universities after the government wanted him to ratify the re-appointment of Kannur University V-C Dr Gopinath Ravindran for another term. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had then assured Khan that the government has no plan to take away the role of the chancellor from the governor.

Besides, the chief minister had also reportedly ensured that there would not be any interference from the government in the matters of universities. Khan had claimed he had resumed his function as the chancellor of the universities only after obtaining this assurance from the government.

With the cabinet deciding to promulgate an ordinance to take away the role of chancellor from the Raj Bhavan, the ball would again reach Khan’s court as he has to sign the ordinance.