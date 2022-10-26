‘Balagopal has ceased to enjoy my pleasure’: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan now targets Finance Minister

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking him to take “constitutionally appropriate action” against Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who according to the Governor had violated the oath of office and undermined India’s unity and integrity.

Khan has sought action against Balagopal, referring to his statements on October 19, which according to him were clearly aimed at tarnishing the image of the Governor and lowering the dignity of his office. The chief minister, in his reply to Khan, has summarily rejected the demand.

Balagopal had reportedly said, “Some people who are accustomed to the practices in places like Uttar Pradesh might not be able to understand the democratic nature in which universities function in Kerala.” He had also said V-Cs in universities, including Banaras Hindu University (BHU), required protection by armed security personnel.

Citing the minister’s remarks, Khan said in his letter to Pinarayi Vijayan on October 25, “The comments made by Balagopal seek to stoke the fire of regionalism and provincialism and if allowed to go unchecked, they may have an erosive and baneful influence on our national unity and integrity. The reported statements of Balagopal are nothing short of a violation of the oath I had administered to him”.

“As a minister who deliberately violates the oath and undermines the unity and integrity of India cannot continue to enjoy my pleasure. In these circumstances, I am left with no option but to convey that Balagopal has ceased to enjoy my pleasure. I hope that you will consider the matter with the seriousness it deserves and take action which is constitutionally appropriate,” he added.

In his letter, the Kerala Governor also quoted a few media reports both in Malayalam and English, referring to the statements of Balagopal and Higher Education Minister R Bindu. The title of one of the reports quoted by the Governor is “Ministers Balagopal, Bindu make jibes at Governor.”

The quoted report said, “Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s threat to sack the Ministers did little to deter them as Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Tuesday aimed barbs at him obliquely accusing him of destabilising the higher education sector. While Balagopal too refrained from taking names; he accused certain groups of harbouring wrong notions about the universities in the State”.

Khan said Balagopal’s remarks seek to create a wedge between Kerala and other states and project a false impression that different states have different systems of higher education. The minister’s assertions have no basis as higher education in all states is subject to regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) which issues not only guidelines to conduct the affairs of the universities but also provides substantial monetary assistance, he added.

Khan said Balagopal’s comments challenge not only the national unity and integrity but also the constitutional convention that makes it necessary that the Governor of each state shall be from outside the state. Balagopal also seems to be “blissfully unaware” that BHU is a Central University and it does not come under the administrative control of the UP Government and it had more vice-chancellors from other states, including southern states, than from UP, he added. “It is pathetic to see that Balagopal is totally ignorant of the great legacy of Kerala which has played an extremely important role in building Indian Unity.”

“Although there are others like the Higher Education Minister and Law Minister who are indulging in attacks on me, I wish to ignore them as they hurt me personally. But if I do not take cognizance of the seditious remarks of Balagopal, it would be a grave omission of duty on my part. I had appointed K.N. Balagopal on your recommendation as a minister,” he said in the letter to Vijayan.

In his reply, the chief minister said, “My trust and confidence in K N Balagopal, a member of the council of ministers of the State of Kerala, holding charge of the Finance portfolio, still remain undiminished. I hope that the Governor will appreciate that no further action needs to be taken in the matter.”

Referring to Balagopal’s reported statement, which had irked the Governor, Vijayan said, “Viewed from a constitutional perspective, factoring in the democratic conventions and traditions of our country, the statement cannot warrant a ground for cessation of enjoyment of the Governor’s pleasure.”

Last week, Khan had issued a similar threat to the ministers. “The CM and Council of Ministers have every right to advise the Governor. But statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor, can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure,” Khan had said in a tweet.