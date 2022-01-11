Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slams V-C for defying his direction

Continuing his run-ins with the Pinarayi Vijayan government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday criticised Kerala University vice-chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai’s reluctance to consider his recommendation for conferring an honorary DLitt on President Ram Nath Kovind, and said that “someone seems to have given him (Pillai) the instructions”.

Khan also questioned the “quality” of Pillai as V-C. Referring to the content and style of Pillai’s letter to him, Khan said, “My head hung in shame (after reading it)…. Pity, the V-C can’t write two sentences properly…. This is the quality of a V-C. This university is one of the oldest in the country.”

The Indian Express could not get Pillai for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Pillai’s reluctance to place the Governor’s recommendation before the Syndicate was one of the reasons behind the stand-off between the state government and Khan. Last month, Khan had written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that he wants to step down as chancellor of state universities due to “continuous political interference” in universities, and “erosion of their autonomy”.

On Monday, Khan said, “I had given him (V-C) direction to convene the Syndicate meeting to discuss the issue of conferring DLitt on the highest dignitary of the country. He sought the opinion of individual members, but he did not convene the meeting. Somebody else seems to have given him instructions.”

Khan said he had suggested conferring DLitt on Kovind, as it would be an honour for the university. “I have given the V-C clear direction to convene the Syndicate. He has defied the Chancellor, who has the power to take disciplinary action. So far, I have refrained from taking action, but this cannot go on,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said Khan and the government has insulted the President’s office. “The Governor should have taken stringent action against illegal actions of the government and the university,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member K C Venugopal has written to the President, drawing his attention to the controversy and urging him to “seek a detailed report on these unwarranted events and take appropriate action to settle this matter”. —Inputs from ENS, Delhi