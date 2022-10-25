Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan serves show cause notices to 2 more VCs

In another round of action against the vice-chancellors (VCs) of universities in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday served show cause notices to the VCs of Sree Narayana Guru Open University and Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, asking them to respond by November 4 as to why their appointments should not be declared illegal and ‘void ab initio’ in the light of a recent Supreme Court order.

On Monday, the governor had served similar show cause notices to VCs of nine other universities in Kerala and asked them to respond by November 3.

The VCs who were served notices on Tuesday are Dr Mubarak Pasha of Sree Narayana Guru Open University, and Dr Saji Gopinath of Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology. These two universities were formed during the previous LDF regime. In the notices served to them, the governor said their appointments were prima facie illegal, void ab initio and contrary to University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

On Sunday, Khan had asked nine VCs to resign by Monday morning, saying they were “either appointed from single-name panels or recommended by the search/ selection committee with non-academician as member”. The governor was relying upon last Friday’s Supreme Court verdict, which had declared that the appointment of Dr M S Rajasree as the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram, was “illegal” and “void ab initio” as it flouted UGC norms.

However, the nine VCs got a respite when the Kerala High Court on Monday allowed them to continue in office till the governor, as the chancellor, takes a final decision on the issue.