scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan serves show cause notices to 2 more VCs

Vice-chancellors Dr Mubarak Pasha of Sree Narayana Guru Open University and Dr Saji Gopinath of Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology have to respond by November 4 as to why their appointments should not be declared illegal.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File photo)

In another round of action against the vice-chancellors (VCs) of universities in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday served show cause notices to the VCs of Sree Narayana Guru Open University and Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, asking them to respond by November 4 as to why their appointments should not be declared illegal and ‘void ab initio’ in the light of a recent Supreme Court order.

On Monday, the governor had served similar show cause notices to VCs of nine other universities in Kerala and asked them to respond by November 3.

The VCs who were served notices on Tuesday are Dr Mubarak Pasha of Sree Narayana Guru Open University, and Dr Saji Gopinath of Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology. These two universities were formed during the previous LDF regime. In the notices served to them, the governor said their appointments were prima facie illegal, void ab initio and contrary to University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

On Sunday, Khan had asked nine VCs to resign by Monday morning, saying they were “either appointed from single-name panels or recommended by the search/ selection committee with non-academician as member”. The governor was relying upon last Friday’s Supreme Court verdict, which had declared that the appointment of Dr M S Rajasree as the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram, was “illegal” and “void ab initio” as it flouted UGC norms.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...Premium
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying

However, the nine VCs got a respite when the Kerala High Court on Monday allowed them to continue in office till the governor, as the chancellor, takes a final decision on the issue.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 06:31:02 pm
Next Story

T20 World Cup: Fruits, falafel, sandwich on menu leaves Indians livid after training

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement