Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s Facebook account hacked, police informed

Even after several hours of reporting the incident to the police and the social media platform, the unauthorised posts on Khan's account were yet to be removed.

kerala governorKerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (PTI file)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s Facebook account was hacked on Saturday, police said.

The hacking was informed to the police.

The Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said “My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page”, a tweet said.

There were three posts on the account that show hardware or construction-related videos, along with descriptions of the same in Arabic script.

A source in Raj Bhavan said it would take time to restore the account.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 04:46:07 pm
