scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Kerala Governor calls VC of Kannur University a criminal

Referring to the alleged bid to disrupt his address at the Indian History Congress in Kannur in 2019 Kerela Governor, Khan, said the VC had hatched a conspiracy to get him physically assaulted.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (File Photo)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday called the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University, Dr Gopinath Ravindran, a criminal. The Governor also alleged that Ravindran was party to a conspiracy to physically assault him.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Khan said, “This man (Ravindran) is sitting as VC because of political reasons. This man has been ruining Kannur University. He had made several illegal appointments.” Khan added that Ravindran was behaving not like a vice chancellor but more like he was part of a political cadre.

On his allegation regarding a conspiracy to physically hurt him, Khan said, “I was attacked in Kannur. Later I received a report from higher quarters that this conspiracy was hatched in Delhi.” The Governor said the VC was part of that conspiracy.

He was referring to the alleged heckling he faced when he went to inaugurate the Indian History Congress hosted by Kannur University in December 2019. As the Governor was about to deliver his address, most of the delegates assembled for the event rose, voicing their protest against his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was a burning issue then.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

The Governor said that according to the programme of the event approved by Raj Bhavan and agreed upon by the VC, there was not to be any departure from the timings and schedules.

“It was supposed to be 60 minutes. But the VC allowed historian Irfan Habib and others to make speeches for over one-and-a-half hours, criticising severely, addressing every question to me. When I stood up to answer the questions, within five minutes, a physical attack attempt was made on me,” he said, adding, “The shirt of my ADC, Manoj Yadav, was torn and twice they made attempts on me. It was only because of the security that they could not reach me.”

Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) said the Governor’s comments were deplorable. “The Governor should reveal what criminal activity the VC had committed. The VC had expressed his disagreement with the Governor as per the procedure and legally. Instead of responding to the VC legally and respectfully, the Governor should examine whether it is befitting to respond in a way that does not suit his position,” the CPI(M) secretariat said in a statement.

Advertisement

Interventions by the Governor, instead of pointing out mistakes, had crossed all limits, the CPI(M) said.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 08:55:12 pm
Next Story

Milind Soman plays ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ on loop as he runs for 450 km from Jhansi to Delhi

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

2

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

3

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

4

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

5

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as Paytm CEO

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as Paytm CEO

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

Murder accused 'allowed' to spend time with girlfriend in lodge
Karnataka

Murder accused 'allowed' to spend time with girlfriend in lodge

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement