Ready to face challenge, says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan after CPI(M) announces Raj Bhavan march

A day after the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala decided to explore all possibilities to protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and conduct a march to the Raj Bhavan on November 15, the Governor said Monday he was ready to face the challenge.

Addressing the media in Kochi, Khan said, “I am being threatened by dire consequences. What do they mean by dire consequences? I am ready to face it. Let them come wherever they want to come. I will come there. I am ready to come for their dharna. I request that you do not hold it on November 15, hold it on a day when I am in Raj Bhavan. Let us have a public debate,’’ he said.

Lashing out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Khan said, “the CM has gone to the extent of saying that he does not know who I am. But I know certain other things also, but definitely I don’t know everything about him. I know how in Kannur he tried to free a man who was arrested by the police in a murder case and he tried to do it forcibly. When the young IPS officer took out the revolver, he (Vijayan) only knew what happened to him. He had to go back home to change his clothes,’’ said Khan.

The Governor justified his decision to seek the resignation of vice-chancellors of 11 universities in Kerala in the wake of a recent Supreme Court verdict which declared illegal and void ab initio the appointment of the VC of A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University.

The tension between the Governor and the government escalated after Khan sought the resignations of the VCs and the CPI(M) charted a mass campaign against him. The party formed an education protection samithi and plans to resort to political, legal, and constitutional means to take on the Governor.