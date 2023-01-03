scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Kerala Governor clears CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan’s Cabinet re-entry, swearing-in tomorrow

CPI(M) had last week decided to bring Cheriyan back into the Cabinet and the government accordingly recommended the same to the Governor.

Saji Cheriyan, arif mohammed news, india news, kerala news, indian express, news, latest news, current affairsKerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan(left), CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan (right). (Photo source: Twitter/ Arif Mohammed Khan, Saji Cheriyan)
Kerala Governor clears CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan's Cabinet re-entry, swearing-in tomorrow
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday ratified the government recommendation to reinduct CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan into the Cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony of Cheriyan, who had to quit from the Cabinet last July in the wake of his controversial comments against the Constitution, would be held on Wednesday.

CPI(M) had last week decided to bring Cheriyan back into the Cabinet and the government accordingly recommended the same to the Governor. But the Raj Bhavan’s legal adviser said the Governor first needs to be convinced that he [Cheriyan] is exonerated of the charges (related to insulting the Constitution). Khan was of the opinion that Cheriyan’s reinduction was not a normal case.

Khan, however, mellowed his stand on Tuesday after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan apprised him of the legal opinion that the government received on the issue, according to which the Governor can only delay and cannot prevent the Cabinet induction of a legislator recommended by the Chief Minister.

On Monday, legal adviser Gopakumaran Nair informed the Raj Bhavan that “it is for Saji Cheriyan, his Chief Minister and his party to defend his re-induction politically. As far as the Governor is concerned, he is also bound by a more onerous oath under Article 159 of the Constitution that he will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution to the best of his abilities. Hence, the Governor can take a stand, if he so chooses, that he cannot permit the reinduction of the minister unless he is convinced that the court of law has totally exonerated the minister from the charges levelled against him”.

Speaking at a party function at Pathanamthitta in July last year, Cheriyan had said that the ‘Constitution endorses the exploitation and loot of the common people’.

As the issue snowballed into a big controversy, Cheriyan was forced to step down as a minister when he was holding Cultural Affairs; Fisheries; and Youth Affairs portfolios.

Earlier this month, the Kerala High Court had rejected a plea seeking to disqualify Cheriyan as an MLA. After a probe, police had told a magistrate court in Pathanamthitta district that Cheriyan had only criticised the Constitution and not insulted it. But the court has not taken any decision on the closure report of the police.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 13:02 IST
