Kerala: State government climbs down over Wakf Board appointments

Relenting to the concerns raised by certain Muslim organisations, the Kerala government on Tuesday climbed down from its earlier decision to hand over State Wakf Board appointments to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

After a discussion with the leaders of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, popularly known as Samastha, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would hold detailed discussions regarding handing over Wakf Board recruitments to the PSC. “Until then, status quo would be maintained on recruitment. The government does not have any stubbornness in this regard. It was the Wakf Board which took a decision to hand over appointments to the PSC. It was not a decision of the state government,’’ he said.

The leaders of Samastha, a powerful body of pro-IUML Muslim scholars in Kerala, have argued that once Wakf Board appointments are handed over to the PSC, non-Muslims would also get appointments in the board. However, the chief minister allayed such fears saying such apprehensions were baseless.

The Wakf Board issue has snowballed into a major controversy with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) launching an agitation against the government. Last week, a co-ordination committee of various Muslim organisations, under the aegis of the IUML, had decided to highlight the “anti-Muslim stand of the CPI(M) government” at the venues for Friday congregations. But as the move came under fire, Samastha pulled out saying it did not want to create tension in mosques.

Sensing the sentiments of the Muslim community, Vijayan called a meeting of Samastha leaders to assuage their fears over Wakf Board appointments. The government decision came at a time when the IUML was planning a major campaign to “protect Wakf Board” from December 9 onwards.