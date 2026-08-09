Kerala government makes cause of death medical certificate mandatory
In Kerala, the medical certification of cause of death under the new directive has been integrated with the Information Kerala Mission, the state government venture giving IT services from local bodies.
The Kerala government recently made Medical Certification Of Cause Of Death, or MCCD, mandatory for all deaths registered in the state.
According to Divya S Iyer, principal director of the local self-government department (LSGD), this course of action has been implemented in all 93 urban local bodies in the state since June 1, following an order issued on May 28. So far, the MCCD scheme has been implemented in four of the six corporations (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode), and Alappuzha municipality were registered and certified.
“The scope of MCCD has been expanded considering its importance to public health. We have activated the civil registration system in all urban bodies (6 corporations and 87 municipalities) to incorporate the Certificate Of Cause Of Death while registering deaths, both institutional and at home,” Divya said.
The MCCD is a key document that informs public health policy formation, disease surveillance, medical research and allied activities. In another two months, the 940-odd village panchayats, too, will follow the practice of making medical certification of cause of death mandatory, Divya highlighted. So far, the system has not thrown up major hitches. However, it was noticed that there is a delay in certifying deaths wherein a postmortem report is necessary to ascertain the cause.
Divya also pointed out that while the medical certification of institutional deaths is seamless in the new system, “certain issues have to be addressed with regard to certifying deaths at home.” A meeting will soon be arranged with all stakeholders to remedy this.
In Kerala, the medical certification of cause of death under the new directive has been integrated with the Information Kerala Mission, the state government venture giving IT services from local bodies.
The MCCD is the official legal and medical document that states the exact sequence of medical conditions and events leading to a person’s death.
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Under sections 10(2) and 10(3) of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 1969, it is stipulated that for all deaths occurring in medical institutions, the medical practitioner who treated the deceased must provide the registrar with a certificate regarding the cause of death in the prescribed format. In the case of deaths at home, the doctor who treated the persons during their terminal illness is required to report the cause of death.
As per official data, Goa is the only state to achieve 100% implementation of MCCD.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More