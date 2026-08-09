Kerala government makes cause of death medical certificate mandatory

The MCCD is the official legal and medical document that states the exact sequence of medical conditions and events leading to a person’s death.

The Kerala government recently made Medical Certification Of Cause Of Death, or MCCD, mandatory for all deaths registered in the state.

According to Divya S Iyer, principal director of the local self-government department (LSGD), this course of action has been implemented in all 93 urban local bodies in the state since June 1, following an order issued on May 28. So far, the MCCD scheme has been implemented in four of the six corporations (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode), and Alappuzha municipality were registered and certified.

“The scope of MCCD has been expanded considering its importance to public health. We have activated the civil registration system in all urban bodies (6 corporations and 87 municipalities) to incorporate the Certificate Of Cause Of Death while registering deaths, both institutional and at home,” Divya said.