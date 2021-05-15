Kerala government extends lockdown till May 23

Policemen check the credentials of food delivery personnel during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Kerala, which emerged as a blueprint for tackling the pandemic last year, began a lockdown on Saturday. (AP Photo)

The Kerala government on Friday decided to extend the lockdown till May 23 as test positivity rate remained high across the state. More stringent containment measures would be implemented in four districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Ernaku-lam, Thrissur and Malappuram – where Covid-19 cases have continued to rise.

The state on Friday reported 34,694 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 4.42 lakh and the test positivity rate hovered at 26.41 per cent.

After the review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that the distribution of free food provisions kits, which has been a highlight of the state during the last lockdown, would continue in the next month as well. About 85 lakh families have benefited from the food kit every month.

“The distribution of monthly social security pension will be completed soon. An amount of Rs 823.23 crore will be disbursed as pension. Rs 1,000 will be provided to members of various welfare fund boards. BPL families, who do not come under the ambit of the assistance from welfare boards, would be given one-time relief of Rs 1000,’’ the chief minister said.

Kerala will start vaccination of those in the age group of 18-44 next Monday. Registration would begin on Saturday on priority basis.