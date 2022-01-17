Kerala goon abducts, kills youth and turns up at police station with body

A history-sheeter in Kottayam allegedly abducted a youth, thrashed him to death, and carried the body on his shoulder to a police station as the victim’s mother waited for her son’s return after complaining to the police about the former.

The police arrested Jomon Jose, 40, who turned up at the East Police station in Kottayam around 3.30 am on Monday with the body of Shan Babu, 19, who had allegedly been abducted from his home on Sunday night in front of his mother.

Also read | Covid surge: Kerala govt to suspend offline classes for two weeks

The police took Jomon into custody after he allegedly woke up them to say he had killed a man and kept the body outside the station, even as Shan’s mother was waiting for her son to return, having told the police that it was Jomon who had taken her son.

Jomon was exiled from the Kottayam district for one year under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention)Act–KAAPA–on November 29, 2021. However, he had been roaming freely since the beginning of this year after successfully appealing against the exile order. District police superintendent Shilpa D said that Jomon had obtained a stay from the KAAPA advisory board on the grounds “he was his family’s only breadwinner”. Two weeks ago he returned to his hometown of Kottayam, said the SP.

The police officer said that on return home, Jomon found he had lost his clout among the criminal gangs. “He abducted Shan without any provocation to get details of his rival gang, suspecting that Shan was close to a rival gang leader, Sooryan. Shan was abducted on Sunday night. Jomon assaulted Shan and abandoned him in front of the police station, expecting that the police would admit him to hospital. Shah had lost consciousness due to the attack, but the assailant claimed he did not intend to kill the victim. We are looking into whether Shan was involved in any cases. So far, we haven’t come across any such incidents,’’ said Shilpa.

“After the KAAPA advisory board lifted his exile, Jomon returned to the district early this month. But he had lost his associates to rival gangs by then. He committed the crime to terrorise the rivals and regain the lost ground,’’ she added.

Also read | Sexual assault case lodged against senior official of Thiruvananthapuram airport

The victim’s mother Thressiamma alleged police laxity in tracking down his son after he was abducted. “After my son was abducted, I complained to the police at 1.30 am on Monday. They had promised to find him and consoled me that nothing would happen to my son. He was abducted by Jomon when he was walking along the road. Why is the government allowing such criminals to move freely. Will the government give back my son,’’ she said.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the incident showed that the law and order situation in Kerala had collapsed under Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the home portfolio. “Goons and criminals are roaming freely as police are controlled by the CPI(M)’s area committees. The government is harbouring criminals, and the sole responsibility for the present situation is on the chief minister,” said the Opposition leader.