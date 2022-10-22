Kerala: Gold smuggling suspect Swapna accuses CPM leaders of sexual misconduct

Swapna Suresh, the key accused in Kerala’s sensational gold smuggling case, has raised allegations of sexual misconduct against three leaders of the ruling CPM.

In interviews with Malayalam TV channels in the past two days, Swapna alleged that the three leaders, two of whom were ministers in Pinarayi Vijayan’s first government, had sought sexual favours from her.

Swapna, who recently published a book, Padmavyūha of Treachery, said one of the former ministers had invited her to a Kochi hotel room during a function while the other former minister had invited her to Munnar, a hill station. The third CPM leader allegedly wanted her to come to his official residence.

Neither the CPM nor the three leaders have reacted to the allegations. No CPM leader has defended the three leaders, either. The party had capitalised on the sex abuse allegations raised by a solar scam suspect in 2013 against then chief minister Oommen Chandy and other Congress leaders.

Swapna has dared the trio to file a case against her. “He had behaved with a sexual intention and had dirty talk over the phone. He said he would come home or take me to a hotel room. He sent several ‘sex messages’ and compelled me to come to a hotel room,’’ Swapna said of a former minister.

As for the other minister, Swapna said he had sent inappropriate signals when she had gone to meet him in her capacity as the executive secretary at the UAE consulate. “Later he invited me to Munnar, saying it is a beautiful place. Why he should take me to Munnar?’’ she said.

The third CPM leader is alleged to have misbehaved with Swapna during a party at his official residence. “He behaved like a student and sent me ‘I love you’ messages. He wanted me to come alone to his official residence,” she alleged.

Swapna alleged that M Sivasankar, then principal secretary to Vijayan, had been informed of these incidents. “These politicians are leading frustrated lives. The people of Kerala should open a platform for the sexual needs of these frustrated politicians. I have all the evidence but did not want to blackmail them,’’ she said.

Congress state chief K Sudhakaran and leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan have called for an FIR to be registered on the basis of the allegations. Pointing to the rape and assault cases registered against their MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, the Congress leaders said the ruling party’s leaders should also be booked in a similar manner. “Let the accused CPM leaders prove their innocence. We are not now saying they are guilty. But if there is an allegation, it should be investigated. The government and police should be ready for that,” Satheesan said.

Union minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan said Swapna’s allegations should be considered as legal evidence and that immediate action should be taken against the CPM leaders.

“Why are the CPM and the chief minister not reacting to the charges raised by Swapna Suresh? She is talking on the basis of evidence. A case should be registered and the allegations investigated. There is absolutely no doubt about it,” he told reporters in the state capital.