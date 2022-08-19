Kerala gold smuggling: HC rejects Swapna Suresh plea seeking quashing of conspiracy cases

The Kerala High Court Friday dismissed a petition of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, seeking to quash the conspiracy cases against her registered by the state police in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.
Dismissing the pleas, the high court observed that the investigation in the cases were in a preliminary stage but said the complainant can approach the court after the chargesheets are filed in connection with the cases, news agency PTI reported.
The cases were registered on charges of provocation to cause a riot and criminal conspiracy. One of the cases was registered on a complaint by CPM MLA and former Kerala minister K T Jaleel.
Jaleel had alleged that Suresh had raised defamatory statements against the chief minister, the government and him concerning the smuggling case. Swapna Suresh, after giving a statement as per section 164 of CrPC in a court in Kochi, had alleged that CM Vijayan had taken a bag full of currency to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2016 with the help of a diplomat. She also raised allegations against Vijayan’s wife Kamala and daughter Veena.
Subscriber Only Stories
Suresh had moved the high court two months ago seeking to quash the FIRs registered against her for allegedly conspiring to cause a riot in the state through her recent revelations. In her plea, Suresh alleged that she was falsely implicated in the case and claimed that former minister K T Jaleel had filed the complaint after she had given information about his “illegal activities” before the court.
Meanwhile, Suresh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June seeking a CBI probe into “the involvement of Kerala government” in the scandal.
After a case of 30 kilogram of gold smuggling from a diplomatic cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate-General Office in Thiruvananthapuram came to light in July 2020, Swapna Suresh, a former executive secretary at the UAE Consulate-General’s office, emerged as a prime suspect for her role in forging Consulate documents to illicitly enjoy diplomatic immunity for gold smuggled from the Gulf.
Gold Silver Rate Today(August 19): Gold and silver prices fall; here’s what you pay
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Vijay’s childhood picture as Krishna surfaces on Janmashtami. See photo
‘Beauty of teamwork’: Video of three little boys helping each other cross rocky terrain wows the internet
Maharashtra CM launches online lottery for 5,211 houses under MHADA in Pune
Liverpool’s Klopp says wounded Man Utd will not be easy to play
Breaking News: CBSE Sample Papers For Class 10 And 12 Boards To Release Soon With Competency Based Questions Introduction.
Paytm’s billionaire CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces biggest test since IPO dud
Bengaluru: 6 men held for 83-year-old’s murder, some with links to multiple robberies in city
Doctor in the House: Want your child to walk early? Avoid that baby walker
IND vs ZIM: Skipper Rahul needs game time; team new challenge in remaining ODIs
Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Park Eun-bin’s show is a warm, worthwhile watch
Asia’s dry spell leaves India’s credit with worst streak in 13 years
Rainwater globally is too contaminated for human consumption: Study