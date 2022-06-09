scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Police book Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, politician PC George after K T Jaleel's complaint

Swapna Suresh had also alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken out a bag of currency to the UAE. She also dragged Vijayan's wife Kamala and their daughter Veena into the controversy.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvanthapuram |
June 9, 2022 9:21:13 am
kerala gold smuggling case, kerala news, swapna suresh, pc george,Swapna Suresh is the first accused and George the second in the FIR.

The police have registered a case against Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal, and senior politician P C George based on a complaint from Left legislator and former minister K T Jaleel that Suresh had made defamatory comments against him.

On Tuesday, Suresh had told the media that Jaleel was among others who were involved in the scandal. Suresh had claimed she deposed before a court in Kochi, as per Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), explaining the role of Jaleel and others. Suresh had also alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken out a bag of currency to the UAE. She also dragged Vijayan’s wife Kamala and their daughter Veena into the controversy.

Read |Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh sticks to allegation against CM Vijayan, says she has no agenda

Subsequently, Jaleel filed a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram city police alleging that Suresh and George had conspired for several months and made defamatory comments against him, the chief minister, and the state government. The FIR was registered based on the legal advice from the deputy director of prosecution.

Suresh is the first accused and George the second in the FIR. The case was registered under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR said the alleged accused had hatched a conspiracy two months ago with the intention to provoke people against the state government and mislead the workers of various Opposition parties to trigger a riot against the state government.

