Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Kerala: Former minister M M Mani withdraws comment against Oppn’s K K Rama

Last week, while taking part in a debate in the Assembly, MM Mani had said “…it was her fate to become a widow” after being provoked by Rama’s criticism of the Home Department.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
July 20, 2022 3:26:13 pm
The Assembly Speaker observed that Mani’s comment was not progressive in nature and it involved negative implications.. (Source: mmmani.com)

Senior CPI(M) legislator and former Kerala minister M M Mani Wednesday withdrew his comment against Opposition MLA K K Rama following a ruling by Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh.

Last week, while taking part in a debate in the Assembly, Mani had said “…it was her fate to become a widow” after being provoked by Rama’s criticism of the Home Department, which is handled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The controversial comments of the CPI(M) legislator brought back memories of the murder of Rama’s husband T P Chandrasekharan by a CPI(M)-hired gang in 2012 after he broke away from the party and floated the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP). Vijayan justified Mani’s comments but the Opposition, United Democratic Front, kept demanding an apology from Mani and a withdrawal of his comments.

Wednesday, the Assembly Speaker observed that Mani’s comment was not progressive in nature and it involved negative implications. “A word would have different implications at different occasions. All legislators should be vigilant to uphold the dignity of the House in their words and manners,” the Speaker said.

Subsequently, Mani told the Assembly that as a Communist, he should not have stated that it was her fate to become a widow. Mani’s controversial remarks were deplored by CPI, a constituent of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). However, the CPI(M) and its leaders were in no mood to relent. Following Chandrasekharan’s brutal murder, the then CPI(M) state secretary and incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not lament the murder and had instead said “a class traitor would always remain a class traitor”.

Advertisement