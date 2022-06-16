Kerala flight protest: Upset over report, Cong urges IndiGo to conduct fair probe

Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan on Thursday urged the IndiGo management to conduct a fair probe into the incident aboard an IndiGo aircraft where two Youth Congress workers raised slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was travelling in the same flight.

Satheesan wrote a letter to IndiGo Associate Vice-President Varun Dwivedi taking exception to a report by the airlines’ Thiruvananthapuram manager to the local police.

IndiGo manager Vijith T V’s report to the police says, “After the flight landed and seat belt sign went off, three passengers stood up from the seat and rushed towards the CM, shouting slogans in their vernacular language. Upon seeing this, one of the passengers intervened. Thereafter, the CM deboarded the flight.”

Satheesan, in his letter, said the report was fake, frivolous and in stark contrast to the statements given by fellow passengers.

A video of the incident shows the Youth Congress leaders raising slogans against the chief minister and walking towards the back of the plane when LDF convener E P Jayarajan steps up and purportedly pushes them away.

Satheesan said Jayarajan himself had told the media that the melee occurred after Vijayan deboarded. He also questioned why the report failed to mention Jayarajan’s name though he had “had brutally handled the YC workers”.

“To omit his name from the report in itself raises serious doubts on the probity of the officer who is learned to be hailing from Kannur,” Satheesan alleged, adding that this was done “under political pressure from higher officials of police and the CMO”.

The report was handed over to local police seeking further action on the incident.

