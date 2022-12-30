scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Kerala filmmaker booked for promoting banned drug in movie trailer

The Kozhikode Range of the Excise Department registered the case against Lulu and the producers of the movie "Nalla Samayam" after finding that scenes and dialogues, promoting the usage of the contraband, were included in the promotional trailer.

Omar Lulu, in a Facebook post, said he was happy that the new movie was received well by the youth. (Facebook/Omar_Lulu)

Kerala filmmaker Omar Lulu has been booked by the State Excise Department for allegedly promoting the usage of MDMA, a banned drug, in the trailer of his newly released movie.

The Kozhikode Range of the Excise Department registered the case against Lulu and the producers of the movie "Nalla Samayam" after finding that scenes and dialogues, promoting the usage of the contraband, were included in the promotional trailer.

An Excise official on Friday said besides the substance, the trailer also had the scenes blindly promoting alcoholism and the makers of the movie did not even bother to show the statutory warning on the screen.

“The case was registered on Thursday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic and Substances Act and Abkari Act. We submitted a report in this regard at the court,” he told PTI.

When asked whether the makers of the movie could be contacted, he said a notice would be served to them soon.
Lulu, in a Facebook post, said he was happy that the new movie was received well by the youth.

Without directly mentioning about the case, he sarcastically said he may face a police action and so he would come back after securing a bail.

“Nalla Samayam”, the fifth movie helmed by him, has a group of freshers in prominent roles

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 18:40 IST
