Kerala film festival organisers say 31 films denied screening nod by Centre

Festival organisers write to I&B Ministry; Tharoor calls it ‘shocking’, asks minister to intervene

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramSep 21, 2026 01:49 PM IST
Image captions: The 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala is scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram from September 25 to 30. (Image: IFFK)Image captions: The 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala is scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram from September 25 to 30. (Image: IFFK)
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The Keralam State Chalachitra Academy under the Cultural Affairs Department has written to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting seeking reconsideration of its decision to deny permission to screen 31 films selected for the 18th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam.

The IDSFFK is scheduled to be held in the state capital from September 25 to 30. To screen festival films without censor certificates, the academy had submitted a list of 347 films to the Union government seeking exemption from certification.

Academy sources said that along with the application, the academy submitted a brief synopsis of the films’ themes. The Union ministry subsequently sought detailed synopses and screeners (copies of the films for viewing) of 40 films, sources said. Despite complying with the requirement, the ministry denied screening permission to 31 films, the sources claimed.

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Academy officials said they told the Union Ministry that denying screening permission would affect the festival.

The 31 films denied screening permission include 18 officially selected for the festival. Nine are in the international non-fiction section, three in the Festival Winners section and one in the Nepal package. The films denied permission include ‘Parliament Street’, ‘Sanitized Republic: Cast and Contracts’, ‘Memories of a Window’, ‘Birds of War’, ‘Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk’, and ‘Our Land’. Malayalam film ‘Globe’ is also among the titles awaiting exemption from certification.

Reacting to the development, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said in a post on X: “I am shocked to learn of the denial of permission by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for 31 films that had been selected for screening at the prestigious 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival in Kerala, which is scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram next week.”

“This is not only a betrayal of India’s proud tradition of offering a home to the best of world cinema, but an assault on the freedom of expression that is amongst the greatest assets of democracy,” he said.

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“The government risks shredding our country’s already frayed image globally amongst creative artists, film-makers, writers and those who want to admire their work. (I&B Minister) Ashwini Vaishnaw, please overrule the bureaucrats who have taken such an appalling decision,” the post said.

The I&B Ministry is yet to respond to the development.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

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