Kerala film festival organisers say 31 films denied screening nod by Centre

The Keralam State Chalachitra Academy under the Cultural Affairs Department has written to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting seeking reconsideration of its decision to deny permission to screen 31 films selected for the 18th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam.

The IDSFFK is scheduled to be held in the state capital from September 25 to 30. To screen festival films without censor certificates, the academy had submitted a list of 347 films to the Union government seeking exemption from certification.

Academy sources said that along with the application, the academy submitted a brief synopsis of the films’ themes. The Union ministry subsequently sought detailed synopses and screeners (copies of the films for viewing) of 40 films, sources said. Despite complying with the requirement, the ministry denied screening permission to 31 films, the sources claimed.