Kerala farmers’ study tour member goes missing in Israel

A Kerala farmer, who went to Israel as part of a state government-sponsored tour to study new farming technologies, has gone missing in that country.

Biju Kurian, 48, a native of Ulikkal panchayat in Kannur, was among 27-member farmer group, which the state agriculture department sent to Israel to study farming technologies such as hydroponics and precision farming. The delegation was led by Principal Agriculture Secretary and senior IAS official Dr B Ashok. The farmers left Kerala on February 11 and are slated to return to Kerala on February 20.

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad suspected a “deliberate attempt” by Biju. “He should not have done it. It is embarrassing. We have taken up the matter with the Indian Embassy in Israel as well as the law enforcement agencies in Israel,’’ he said.

According to the agriculture department, Biju had gone missing on February 17. The farmers tour, taken up at a cost of Rs 99 lakh, has two schemes. In one scheme, the government would sponsor the farmer, except his/her flight ticket. Biju had gone to Israel under the scheme, by paying for his ticket.

On February 18, a day after he skipped the Kerala team in Israel, Biju sent a whatsapp message to his family in Kannur saying that he is safe and not to enquire about him. The family at Ulikkal in Kannur is reportedly clueless about his disappearance.