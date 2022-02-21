Kerala: Family of 4 found dead at home, suicide suspected

Four members of a family were found dead at their house in Kodungallur of Thrissur district on Sunday.

The police have recovered a suicide note from the spot that said they were ending life due to financial liability.

The deceased have been identified as Ashique, 41, an engineer, his wife Abeera, 34, and their two minor children. The doors and windows of the house were found to be sealed. The police said prima facie they seemed to have inhaled some toxic gas to end life.

Local municipal councillor TK Geetha said the family had limited social contacts in the region. “They were well off, but we don’t know about their financial liability. Ashique, who had been working from home for the past several years for a US firm, had rarely contacted local residents.”