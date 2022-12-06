scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Kerala facing ‘unprecedented financial crisis’, says Finance Minister K N Balagopal

The minister, however, made it clear that the Left government was moving ahead with a "clear road map" and financial discipline to overcome the crisis and resolve the issues.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presenting the state budget , in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, March , 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Tuesday said the state is reeling under unprecedented financial crisis and attributed the “distorted” financial policies of the Centre, the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and recurring natural disasters as reason for the poor economic condition.

The minister, however, made it clear that the Left government was moving ahead with a “clear road map” and financial discipline to overcome the crisis and resolve the issues.

He was replying to a question during the Question Hour session in the state Assembly.

“It is true that the state is facing an unprecedented financial crisis. However, the reasons contributing to the crisis are beyond the control of the state…that is the fact,” Balagopal said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

Compared to the previous financial year, there was a dip of Rs 6716 crore in the revenue deficit grant (released to the state by the Centre) during the ongoing financial year, he informed the House.

However, the minister replied in negative to a question whether it was found that the wrong financial management by the state was the reason for the present financial crisis.

Natural disasters, Covid-19 pandemic, distorted policies of the Centre, the implementation of the GST without much contemplation, delayed distribution of GST compensation and imposition of cuts in the borrowing limit of the state by the union government were among those reasons that triggered the present financial crisis in the southern state, he explained.

Advertisement

The Left government was trying to overcome the crisis through a strict financial discipline by strengthening the tax collection, avoiding the unwanted expenses and keeping its to the minimum, the minister added.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 01:38:52 pm
Next Story

Union environment ministry seeks report from Karnataka govt on diverting forest land for road

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close