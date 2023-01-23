Kerala confirms two norovirus cases in Class 1 students in Ernakulam

Kerala health department Monday confirmed two cases of norovirus, a highly-contagious gastrointestinal illness, in the Ernakulam district. According to the health department, two Class 1 students have tested positive for norovirus.

“As many as 62 persons, both students and their parents, had developed symptoms of norovirus, which include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, a high temperature, headache and body aches. Subsequently, two samples were sent for investigation and both turned out to be positive,” said a source.

Officials said the condition of the infected children is stable and their school has declared holidays. As part of preventive steps, water sources are being chlorinated and classrooms disinfected.

Last year, Kerala had reported cases of norovirus, which leads to inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, severe vomiting, and diarrhoea. The infection can turn fatal for children, the elderly, and persons with comorbidities.

Norovirus is a zoonotic disease, which is mainly transmitted through close contact with people who have been infected, or by touching contaminated surfaces. It can also spread through contaminated water and through direct contact with infected individuals.

It can also spread by eating food that has been prepared or handled by someone with a stomach bug. The virus is also believed to spread through the excrement and vomit of an infected person.