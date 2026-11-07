Set to be euthanised, Kerala elephant in now headed to Gujarat for specialised treatment

On Friday, the 18-month-old calf was airlifted on a chartered flight to Vantara. The condition of the calf, which was found abandoned in the forests last year, had got worse after it suffered a fall earlier this year

Written by: Shaju Philip
4 min readThiruvananthapuramNov 7, 2026 06:44 AM IST
Kerala elephant euthanisation, elephant euthanisation, Maya, Kerala elephant headed to Gujarat, Kerala elephant headed to Gujarat for specialised treatment, Keralam Forest Department, Indian express news, current affairsDr Pugazhendi said the calf was suffering from a “serious bone disease”. (Express photo)
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Some time back, an 18-month-old elephant calf, found abandoned in the forests of Keralam last year, was recommended for euthanasia.

Already suffering from a severe bone disease, the condition of the calf, named Maya, had worsened after a fall earlier this year, leaving its caretakers with little hope for its recovery.

Now, it is all set to get a new lease of life with the Keralam Forest Department on Friday airlifting the calf on a chartered flight to Vantara in Gujarat for specialised treatment.

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Kerala elephant euthanisation, elephant euthanisation, Maya, Kerala elephant headed to Gujarat, Kerala elephant headed to Gujarat for specialised treatment, Keralam Forest Department, Indian express news, current affairs After being rescued last year, Maya was being sheltered and nursed at Abhayaranyam — a sanctuary for orphaned and abandoned wild animals in Ernakulam district of Keralam. (Express photo)

Keralam Chief Wildlife Warden Dr P Pugazhendi told the media that Vantara, the wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, founded by Anant Ambani, would bear the entire cost of the calf’s treatment.

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Dr Pugazhendi said the calf was suffering from a “serious bone disease”. Osteopenia is a condition in which the mineral density of bones is lower than normal, making them weaker and less dense than healthy bones.

Kerala elephant euthanisation, elephant euthanisation, Maya, Kerala elephant headed to Gujarat, Kerala elephant headed to Gujarat for specialised treatment, Keralam Forest Department, Indian express news, current affairs Osteopenia is a condition in which the mineral density of bones is lower than normal, making them weaker and less dense than healthy bones. (Express photo)

“A health monitoring committee had recommended euthanasia for the calf as doctors had lost hope. But before going for any irreversible step, we discussed the matter with experts in other states and later with those in Vantara. They have recommended an at least six-month-long treatment plan for the calf. Expert veterinary doctors there have already prepared a treatment protocol,” he said.

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After being rescued last year, Maya was being sheltered and nursed at Abhayaranyam — a sanctuary for orphaned and abandoned wild animals in Ernakulam district of Keralam.

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The calf, weighing around 120 kg, was loaded into an animal ambulance at Abhayaranyam from where it was taken to the Kochi airport on Friday. From here, it was shifted to a special chartered flight, accompanied by its mahout and a veterinary surgeon, to Gujarat.

Kerala elephant euthanisation, elephant euthanisation, Maya, Kerala elephant headed to Gujarat, Kerala elephant headed to Gujarat for specialised treatment, Keralam Forest Department, Indian express news, current affairs Keralam Chief Wildlife Warden Dr P Pugazhendi told the media that Vantara, the wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, founded by Anant Ambani, would bear the entire cost of the calf’s treatment. (Express photo)

The newborn was found abandoned at Malayatoor forest division in Ernakulam in April 2025. In July this year, the calf, which was already weak, had a fall that left it indisposed and unable to stand.

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According to a press release issued by Vantara, Maya will receive “round-the-clock monitoring, pain management, advanced diagnostics, hydraulic lifting support and hydrotherapy where appropriate.”

It said, “Kerala remains in charge of her care, and Vantara will facilitate her return to Abhayaranyam once treatment is complete.”

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Said the Chief Wildlife Warden, “We hope our calf will return to Keralam healthy.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's co... Read More

 

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