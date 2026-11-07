Set to be euthanised, Kerala elephant in now headed to Gujarat for specialised treatment

Some time back, an 18-month-old elephant calf, found abandoned in the forests of Keralam last year, was recommended for euthanasia.

Already suffering from a severe bone disease, the condition of the calf, named Maya, had worsened after a fall earlier this year, leaving its caretakers with little hope for its recovery.

Now, it is all set to get a new lease of life with the Keralam Forest Department on Friday airlifting the calf on a chartered flight to Vantara in Gujarat for specialised treatment.

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After being rescued last year, Maya was being sheltered and nursed at Abhayaranyam — a sanctuary for orphaned and abandoned wild animals in Ernakulam district of Keralam. (Express photo) After being rescued last year, Maya was being sheltered and nursed at Abhayaranyam — a sanctuary for orphaned and abandoned wild animals in Ernakulam district of Keralam. (Express photo)

Keralam Chief Wildlife Warden Dr P Pugazhendi told the media that Vantara, the wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, founded by Anant Ambani, would bear the entire cost of the calf’s treatment.